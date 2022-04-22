This Skin-Care Line Is “Formulated For Young Skin” & It’s 20% Off, For R29-Readers Only

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
If you've aged out of drugstore-aisle acne treatments Clean but your wallet (and skin) isn't quite ready for anti-aging creams and serums, the options can often feel like one-size-fits-all products that, in the end, don't really work much of anyone. If you're tired of over-complicated routines with expensive products that only end up breaking you out, let us introduce you to Bubble Skincare. The plant-based, dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, vegan brand is formulated especially for young skin — and we snagged an R29-exclusive sale just for you. For a limited time only, shop the entire collection for 20% off when you checkout right here on this article. While the brand can be found on Walmart, this discount is only for Refinery29 and you, of course. No anti-aging concerns here. Perfect for those starting out their skin-care routines, Bubble specializes in treating acne, clogged pores, uneven texture, and dry skin with simple, straightforward products that still have an impressive list of actives and nourishing ingredients. Keep on scrolling to see our picks, and grab them while they're on sale.
The ultimate fresh start, this everyday gel cleanser washes away any pore-clogging impurity without leaving your face with that dry, way-too-tight feel. Expect a fresh-feeling, clean, balanced complexion, and nothing less. Bubble recommends this for all skin types but especially for those with oily and combo skin, like this reviewer who said Fresh Start "didn't overly strip my skin but helped balance my oiliness."
A toner meets mist spray, the Bounce Back is a perfect on-the-go option any time you're a little too oily or shiny. With a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars and 236 reviews, the people are loving this. They call it a "super refreshing toner that keeps my breakouts away" and the "best... ever."
If you'd prefer a classic, non-spray toner, this is for you. This everyday balancing toner reduces redness, restores balance, and leaves your skin smoother and softer. Recommended for normal to oily skin, one reviewer calls it "a staple product" in their routine.
Who doesn't love a good moisturizer with a pump? The Slam Dunk is a super-hydrating moisturizer that promises to leave your skin ultra-smooth and soft. It's packed with hardworking ingredients like aloe leaf juice, vitamin E, and avocado oil. One reviewer writes, "It doesn't leave a greasy film over my face when I put it on and hydrates my face so well. I've actually bought a couple of extra just so I know that I won't run out anytime soon!"
The Come Clean mask is made from Brazilian purple clay that gently pulls out impurities, toxins, and other pore-clogging baddies. It's filled to the brim with good-for-you ingredients like Vitamin E, mineral-rich clay, plant extracts packed with antioxidants, azelaic acid to even out your skin texture, and more.
Whether you're hesitating on spending the $$$ on a new routine without trying it first or if you're planning to travel any time soon, this sample set is for you. It comes with the brand's three bestsellers: the Fresh Start gel cleanser, the Bounce Back toner, and the Slam Dunk hydrating moisturizer.
