“There’s a reason why this restoring hair mask consistently wins awards. The key ingredients are proteins, which boast strengthening properties — ideal for those who regularly use hot brushes or other heated tools and tend to forget the heat protection (that’ll be me). It acts like scaffolding for weak hair strands and happens to seal my split ends thanks to a mega mix of nourishing, shine-enhancing oils like rosehip and almond oil. When my hair is in need of some serious TLC, usually in the colder months, I use this in place of conditioner for a serious moisture boost. It’s one hair mask I’ll always recommend to my friends on the lookout for something transformative. Even better? It works on all hair types and textures.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director