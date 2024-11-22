All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Black Friday has arrived early, and deals on all your most beloved beauty brands are already here. If you’re looking to enter 2025 with your healthiest head of hair yet, look no further than Briogeo’s biggest sale of the year.
Founder Nancy Twine left a career in finance to launch her dream brand, inspired by her mother’s homemade beauty recipes. A decade later, the plant-powered hair care range is bigger than ever, and proudly makes formulas for all hair types and textures. You may have heard of Briogeo’s bestselling Don’t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning mask and tingly Scalp Revival Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, but the brand has plenty of other underrated products and tools in its assortment. Best of all, everything is 30% off from now until Cyber Monday.
Below, R29's beauty editors share their Briogeo favorites — all on sale now.
“There’s a reason why this restoring hair mask consistently wins awards. The key ingredients are proteins, which boast strengthening properties — ideal for those who regularly use hot brushes or other heated tools and tend to forget the heat protection (that’ll be me). It acts like scaffolding for weak hair strands and happens to seal my split ends thanks to a mega mix of nourishing, shine-enhancing oils like rosehip and almond oil. When my hair is in need of some serious TLC, usually in the colder months, I use this in place of conditioner for a serious moisture boost. It’s one hair mask I’ll always recommend to my friends on the lookout for something transformative. Even better? It works on all hair types and textures.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“I love a pre-shampoo scalp treatment to help hydrate and reinvigorate my roots, and Briogeo’s has become a fast favorite. It’s made with rosemary (which is sometimes referred to as “nature’s minoxidil”) to help encourage hair growth, as well as lipids to hydrate and soothe an irritated scalp. I like to leave this on for 10 minutes before shampooing, and let my hair air-dry post-shower. The result: Hair so soft and healthy you can’t stop touching it.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“A recent trip to a trichologist uncovered a bout of seborrheic dermatitis, a type of scalp eczema that feeds off of oils on the scalp and results in yellow flakes that can cause itching. The easiest solution was to wash my hair more frequently, and once a week, I also enlist the help of a gentle scalp scrub to eradicate pesky flakes that cling to my hair. I love that this lathers up on contact with water so you don’t feel like you’re rubbing sand onto your head. The addition of tea tree and mint oils means it’s satisfyingly invigorating and makes my hair and scalp feel brand new. There’s no need to worry about drying effects, though. This formula is filled to bursting with richer ingredients like coconut oil, which gives my hair a nice shine. A little goes a long way.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“I’ve been heat-styling my hair more lately, and found that my thick, fine lengths loves a weightless balm to help condition and protect. I got Briogeo’s Farewell Frizz cream as a Sephora freebie, and it was love at first feel. It’s hydrating enough for my dry strands (they drink it right up), and it really does help smooth my halo of flyaways and frizz. At a discount, I’ll be stocking up.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“The world is sleeping on this brush. Briogeo’s vegan boar bristle brush made me realize the importance of daily brushing — and my hair has truly not been the same since. I’ve gone through multiples and even bought an Amazon brush cleaning kit to keep mine in tip-top shape. It smooths and adds gorgeous shine to your hair, and I love that no boars were harmed in the process. Whenever friends ask me if it’s worth spending more on a certain expensive boar bristle brand, I point them towards this one instead.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“Briogeo makes a couple different formulations of its Superfoods shampoos and conditioners, but this one is my favorite. The hero ingredients — apple, kale, and matcha — wouldn’t be out of place on my grocery list, and I love that the packaging reminds me of a green juice. It’s not a harshly clarifying product, and it won't load your hair up with too much moisture, making it feel greasy. In other words, it’s the Goldilocks of shampoo and conditioners. My hair is always so soft and shiny after using it, and the light apple scent is a joy for the senses.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“Something about dry shampoo in an aerosol can feels aggressive on my sensitive scalp, so I try to avoid it where I can. That’s where Briogeo’s Scalp Revival comes in. All you do is shake the bottle slightly, twist the lid to open and squeeze. Rather than spitting out powder, it lends a blanket of even coverage, which makes massaging it into my roots and brushing it out so much easier. I love that it makes my shorter front pieces look voluminous, as though I’ve re-styled them with a hot brush.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
