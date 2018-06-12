In the fall and winter we want our apartments to feel one hundred percent hygge — like we're wrapped in the soft embrace of gray-hued cozy throw. But from spring to summer, all we crave inside our abodes is open space and fresh air. After taking part in the proverbial spring clean, although our homes may feel lighter, they often still lack a certain summer brightness that not even open windows and extra hours in the day can fully supply.
Thankfully, keeping the outside sunshine aglow inside our apartments all season long is easily achievable by incorporating a few carefully selected home essentials. Ahead are our 12 favorite al fresco finds that hold the power to transform even stuffy dungeons into airy oases. Objects drenched with saturated color pops, imaginative shapes, lively scents, and endless summer-styling possibilities await — air plants, wind chimes, and whimsical sunburst sculptures included.