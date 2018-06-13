Thankfully, keeping the outside sunshine aglow inside our flats all season long is easily achievable by incorporating a few carefully selected home essentials. Ahead are our 12 favourite al fresco finds that hold the power to transform even stuffy dungeons into airy oases. Objects drenched with saturated colour pops, imaginative shapes, lively scents, and endless summer-styling possibilities await — air plants, wind chimes, and whimsical sunburst sculptures included.