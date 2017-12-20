Is This Ikea-Approved Home Trend The New Hygge?

Hygge — or the conscious pursuit of a cozy lifestyle — is everywhere these days. The Danish buzzword is all about appreciating the smaller moments in life that bring you joy, from lighting a few candles before a bath to curling up with a book on a rainy day. The trend has become a highly efficient marketing tool, adopted by home brands, retailers, and even coloring books. But, this Nordic phenomenon might soon be dethroned by another emerging trend.
"Lagom" is the Swedish practice of "having just the right amount". In other words, it's a way of thinking that fosters happiness and contentment by achieving balance in your life. That can mean anything from simplifying your home to only a collection of things that bring pleasure to enjoying a gentle atmosphere. Ikea, arguably the most famous brand hailing from Sweden, has even released a Lagom-themed project on reducing household waste.
With a new year and a long winter ahead of us, we've decided to pick out a few home products that encapsulate the spirit of Lagom — and help usher in a sense of balance. Click on to find out the secrets to a more balanced home in 2018.