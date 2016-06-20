What's Your Bridal Style?

Congratulations: You and your S.O. like each other enough to link up for life. Now comes the fun part — figuring out what the hell you're going to wear when you actually make it official. Unfortunately, sometimes you realize it's hard to translate your personal style into something dressy and wedding-worthy. In a sea of white, puffy dresses, it can be that nothing comes even close to feeling right.
Don't panic. Instead, heed this tip: Figuring out a general direction for your bridal style can make hunting for your ensemble a lot easier — and a lot more fun. So, we've put together a quiz to help you identify your wedding-day fashion personality. Get started below: We won't blame you if you're suddenly inspired to book some dress-shopping dates once you get the results.
