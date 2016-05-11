It's impossible to deny that everyone from Taylor Swift to your 14-year-old cousin has hopped on the choker and neck-scarf bandwagons. And while we don't see the trend going anywhere any time soon, it's getting harder and harder to stand out in a sea of festival-ready variations that don't seem to strike the right chord for true fashion girls.
That is, until we spotted the blogger-favorite choker of the season (it's been seen on Insta-stars Caroline Vreeland, Danielle Bernstein, and Marta Pozzan), which happens to be a hybrid of the two: BreeLayne's netted choker. The concept is simple at its core: a piece of black netted material sold in a single- or double-layer variation. Think of it as the grown-up, badass take on that tattoo choker you wouldn't take off in middle school. It's that modern-meets-#TBT aesthetic that makes it the perfect outfit-finisher for everything, from jeans and a tee to a dramatic evening gown.
Click on to buy (and see how to wear) this new staple (hint: It's a whole lot of all-black everything). If you've been waiting for the standout accessory of the season, we're thinking this just might be it.
