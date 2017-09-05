A plunging 'v' bra you can confidently wear.It's a misconception among women that bra shopping is easy peasy when you have a small chest. But, sadly you cannot wear "literally anything" because your cup measurement is AA. In truth, members of the IBTC have a host of lingerie gripes — slipping straps, rising back bands, that awkward space between one's bra cup and her actual breast. It can be a whole lot of ugh all around.
Seeing this as a challenge rather than a throw-in-the-towel-and-go-commando sort of situation, we spoke with the bra-fit experts from Aerie, Cosabella, and The Little Bra Company for the scoop on what styles are best suited to small boobs. "Just like full-figured or larger-chested women deserve a better-fitting bra, so do smaller-breasted women," Emily Lau, founder and owner of The Little Bra Company, tells us. We couldn't agree more.
To that end, we highly recommend a professional bra fitting if you've never had one or it's been a while; you might be surprised by your results. Once you've crossed the fit hurdle, it's time to shop. Ahead, we're sharing 20 gorgeous, functional bras that cater specifically to the small-boobed set. You've never felt this supported.
Shop This Story