When your brand is nearly half a century old, it's hard not to look backward for inspiration. And though Bottega Veneta wasn't around in the days of Old Hollywood, it doesn't mean that its cocoon coats, buttery bags, and costume jewelry wouldn't look right at home on the starlets from the '30s. Exaggerated Marlene Dietrich hair and lips really made that old-school glamour that much more obvious — body-hugging sheath dresses, belted coats, and modestly cut skirts and trousers came straight out of the black-and-white era, but new techniques in felting, kept everything from feeling too retro.