I Got Sweat Botox In An Attempt To Smell Better

I'm intrigued, if a little skeptical. And so I head to the Cadogan Clinic in London where Hazim Sadideen , a consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in London, will be performing the non-invasive procedure on me at the Cadogan Clinic. And while it is expensive (costing around $370 a go), it is also relatively quick and painless. As long as you have no conditions that would make the procedure risky like pregnancy, all it takes is 20 minutes with your armpits coated in numbing cream, then a five minute clean up and 10 minute injection process. Thanks to the numbing, my high pain threshold, and the use of a series of fine, small needles in a grid pattern over each armpit, it felt like less than a tiny scratch and was over in minutes.