I Got Sweat Botox In An Attempt To Smell Better

I will say that in general I felt far less anxious about myself and consider it a success for me in that sense. But without the additional work on the anxiety I don’t know if the procedure in itself could be considered to have ‘fixed’ this problem. Dr Betteridge explains there are lots of different factors that can affect the treatment’s efficacy: who is doing the treatment and their level of experience, the product’s placement, the dose, or potentially sweating out the Botox in the 24 hours after the treatment. Ultimately if you can afford it and can weather some tiny scratches, it’s worth a go. But it won’t solve everything: if sweat is a source of serious anxiety for you, it is important to tackle the psychological side head on with the help of other professionals, not just aestheticians.