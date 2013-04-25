Crossbodies, clutches, satchels, hobos...is it just us, or has your handbag selection gotten a little out of, well, hand? To simplify this season's stock, we've teamed up with accessory A-lister, Botkier, to bring you the only three bags you need for spring.
Here's the lineup: an R29-exclusive hold-everything magazine tote that can also double as an ultra-chic beach bag, a rad mini-crossbody that converts to a clutch, and a work-to-weekend hobo in three covetable colors. The best part? They haven't hit shelves yet, so if you snap yours up now, you'll be the first on the block.
Click through to view all three Botkier stunners in all their glory, and start clearing out your accessory closet (or shelf or drawer) — these multi-tasking bags have earned their place.
Photographed by Fernanda Silva