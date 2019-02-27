Being a New Yorker is about more than having the right zip code. There are also a few New York-specific rituals you must complete: You must attend at least one Yankees or Mets game — if not for the crowd antics, then for the overpriced beer. You must partake in a Sabrett hot dog when it's offered to you by a street vendor. And you must, absolutely must, get pierced at one of the many historic hot spots scattered all over the island (and in some outer boroughs).
And while a last-minute baseball game or a spontaneous hot dog is within reason, we don't recommend a new piercing being a spur-of-the-moment decision. Getting a new piercing requires some research: You have to hunt down the best placements, scope out trends, and, most importantly, find a piercer who can can do the service safely. Lucky for you, we made the search a little easier by tracking down the best piercing studios in New York — and exactly who you should make your appointment with. Our picks, ahead.