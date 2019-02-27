Being a New Yorker is about more than having the right zip code. There are also a few New York-specific rituals you must complete: You must attend at least one Yankees or Mets game — if not for the crowd antics, then for the overpriced beer. You must partake in a Sabrett hot dog when it's offered to you by a street vendor. And you must, absolutely must, get pierced at one of the many historic hot spots scattered all over the island (and in some outer boroughs).