What Happened To Body Inclusivity In Fashion?

“The entire discourse that has opened up about Ozempic and similar drugs has really given people the permission to freely comment on people's bodies again. For a while, it got better, but now I feel like it's just kind of a free for all ,” she says. “An obsession with female thinness is not about beauty, it's about obedience. With everything going on in our world right now, that also might have something to do with it: If women can take up less space and be so much more obsessed with something that’s so meaningless, like the size of our bodies, then we're missing everything that's happening that actually does matter.”