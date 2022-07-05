At their peak, body glitters came in all kinds of forms: There was the giant chunky rollerball-style body glitter, where blue reflective flecks were encased in a blue gloppy liquid consisting of ingredients we now know you shouldn’t put anywhere near your immune system, smelling of something they describe as “blueberry” but no blueberry has ever smelled or tasted like that, with a top note of Clorox and a bottom note of aspartame. But man, you were the coolest kid at theatre day camp when you slathered it all over your arms and legs, where your best friend Lindsey is mad at you because she wanted the blue glitter and she only got the "stupid pink" glitter, and how will people know you’re Ashley and she’s Mary-Kate if she’s wearing pink glitter?! You couldn’t help it that your mom took you to Claire’s on the day they only had blue glitter, okay?