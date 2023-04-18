This Scandi-Designed Air Purifier Is The Perfect Spring Home Refresh

If there is one home appliance that has enjoyed a major glow-up within the last few years, it’s the air purifier. Once regarded as a clinical, clunky piece of home tech only beloved by hypochondriacs is now a luxe status item. (Think Dysons or Molekules with sleek branding and equally sleek products.) As someone who is a bit of a germaphobe (and also lives with a very fluffy dog), air purifiers are somewhat of a way of life. Like many folks, I got one during the pandemic, but now, I don’t know how I ever lived without it. It lets me know when to crack open a window when I’m cooking (and inevitably left something on the stove for too long) or if a nearby candle is a little too much for the space. However, I’ll admit they’re not perfect. Not only do they tend to be expensive, but there’s an added investment with replacement filters, upkeep, and cleaning packs.
I wouldn’t necessarily say that air purifiers are the most decorative thing in my apartment, but it is important to me that they’re not aesthetically hideous. (My Dyson Pure is legit cute, IMHO!) However, my new Blueair model has to be the prettiest purifier I’ve come across yet.
The Chicago-based, Scandi-designed brand has plenty of models for every space and budget, but since I already have a Molekule Air Mini+ for my bedroom, I was looking for a larger one for my living room. The Blue Pure 311i+ Max looked perfect. For starters, the body is covered in a fabric filter cover, which comes in five different colors. (I went with white and gray, so that it wouldn’t clash with anything in my apartment.) After it arrived, I unboxed it and downloaded the app using a QR code on the packaging. I followed the app’s five-step instructions and got it set it up in my home within two minutes. (You can also enable the location settings to get reports on the outdoor air quality in your city.) Using the app, I was able to adjust the fan settings right from my phone or use the touchpad on the purifier to manually adjust it. Even on the highest fan setting, the purifier hum was v. quiet and helped create a breezy, refreshing ambiance in my living room.
After trying it in my home for a few weeks, I have to say that the spring refresh vibes are immaculate; my living room (where I spend most of my day WFH) feels fresher and more comfortable. According to the brand, filters need replacement every six months (if you run it 24 hours a day), but at $50 a pop (which isn't nothing, but less pricey than other brands), it's still within my budget. All in all, if you're looking for a quality air purifier that looks way more expensive than it is, look no further.
