Most summers, we’re typically a selfie away from an Instagram-worthy moment: Venture outside with a straw hat, and boom. Drive to the beach and spend the day watching the waves roll in — done. Plan a rooftop party with your closest friends (and your friends' friends and their friends), and you have an entire album of mementos. But these days, with social-distancing guidelines implemented in most cities, finding fun moments will require a bit more creativity (and even with some parts of the country reopening, it's understandable if you were still cautious about social gatherings).