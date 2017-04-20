So, I decided to do an investigation into the history of foundation and why, systemically, there has been such slow change to the industry. (Check it out in the video above.) I must note, while this journey is far from over, there have been so many incredible improvements in the past few years. Brands like Becca, Juvia's Place, Bobbi Brown, L'Oréal, and M.A.C. have done an amazing job in making sure they are both inclusive in their advertising and in the development and research behind their newest projects. I will continue to be persistent and hopeful that things will change across the board so that our stories and beauty are celebrated — not ignored. And so we can all, finally, find our damn shade.