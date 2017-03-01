The Best Drugstore Makeup For Every Skin Tone, Picked By Top Pros

We don’t have to tell you why drugstore makeup is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it’s an affordable way to try the latest and greatest trends and fill in your makeup wardrobe without spending a lot. It’s also widely available, making both shopping and replenishment a breeze.
Unfortunately, it’s also a mixed bag: For every crazy-good product, there are two more that are downright lousy. (Sorry, but it’s true.) And without testers or a staff of professional makeup artists on hand, navigating between the breakthrough products and the bummer ones is far from straightforward. So, we’re bringing in the pros.
To help you navigate the latest selection, we challenged three top celebrity makeup artists to curate a complete makeup bag for three different skin tones. Think of this guide as the next best thing to hitting the drugstore with one of the top makeup artists in the world — seriously. From the exact blush shades they use on their clients with similar complexions to the best foundation ranges to shop, they're telling all. Who knows? You may never have to buy prestige again.
Ahead, three of the most in-demand makeup artists in Hollywood put together a complete drugstore makeup bag update for every skin tone. Let’s get started...