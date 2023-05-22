21 Black Wedding Dresses Wednesday Addams Could Get Married In

As Refinery29's fashion writer Frances Solá-Santiago previously reported, black wedding dresses are on the rise for brides-to-be. While wearing black is certainly the atypical route — white wedding dresses obviously still reign in the bridal category — the idea of a noir-as-night dress for nuptials is far from just a style trend. Solá-Santiago points out that plenty of notable folks have worn black as an alternative wedding dress: Chloë Sevigny got married in black for City Hall (and subsequently wore white for her actual ceremony and parties) and Sarah Jessica Parker wore black for her 1997 wedding (though she had told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live years later that she now regrets the decision).
But the bold decision to wear a black wedding dress should be far from regretful, and instead be an act of defiance against the wedding tradition of sending off the "innocent" or "pure" bride. For creative director Lydia Pang (who is also a former R29 staffer), wearing a black gown for her wedding was an absolutely fitting choice given her everyday black-on-black aesthetic. Sometimes, white simply isn't someone's color — why spend money on a white dress if it goes against a bride's personal style? In turn, black is a natural option for the white-adverse, nontraditional bride. You can never go wrong with black: it's elegant, classic, and dramatic no matter how you slice it.
Ahead, we round up an assortment of inky-black dresses we think Wednesday Addams would approve of for her own hypothetical wedding day. From under-$100 stunners to mid-range black dresses embellished with sparkles to a nearly $6K sculptural column gown, all of these picks are high-octane chic and could absolutely be pulled off for any kind of unconventional nuptial.
Sequins make an all-black look feel a little less goth and a little more New Year's Eve.
It's giving regal, a tad futuristic, and a whole lot of evil empress (in the best way).
