10 Black-Owned Products We Own & Love For Winter

Ahead, you'll find 10 tried and true Black-owned products personally vetted by Refinery29's Black community, and bonus: prepare to get the low down on each brand’s hard-working founder(s). We scouted out self-care candles, empowering sweatsuits, organic skincare bundles, and more winter-blues remedies made for us, by us. Whether you are in the market for some key winter essentials or want to add a few finishing touches to your cold-weather regimen, our Black Girl Winter Survival Guide is bound to push you in the right direction. Click through, cash in, and fear these frigid times no longer.