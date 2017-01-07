When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Have you ever wanted to match your lips to your favorite leather jacket? Perhaps you secretly want to adorn your face with weapons to stave off unwanted suitors? Well, then you may just dig this Short Cuts video as much as we do.
Sure, decorating your lips with teeny, tiny studs might not be very wearable, but it's edgy and perfect for a cool party — and what's not to love about that? Convinced? Great, let's jump in. Press play, then check the steps, below, for more.
Step 1. Create your base by slicking on a black liquid lipstick. Feel free to apply it straight from the tube or use a lip brush for crisper lines.
Step 2. Once your lipstick is dry, apply a gray liquid lipstick to the center of your bottom lip and blend, thus creating an ombré effect.
Step 3. Use a fluffy eyeshadow brush to dust a light layer of gray, shimmery eyeshadow onto the center of your bottom lip for some extra sparkle.
Step 4. Grab some eyelash glue and a bevy of teeny studs (you can find these at your local craft store) and get to work. Start by dotting the eyelash glue in a grid-like formation on your lips.
Step 5. Adhere each stud to your lips — feel free to mix and match with different stud shapes and sizes. Be sure to allow a few minutes to let your glue dry. Once it has, you're good to go.
