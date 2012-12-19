Biyan Wanaatmadja might not be new to the world of fashion, but mark our words: This Indonesian designer's eponymous line is about to break through to a whole new audience with his spring '13 collection. We first became familiar with Biyan after seeing some of his pieces from shows at Jakarta Fashion Week, but now (finally!), we can actually buy his beautifully beaded garments on Net-A-Porter.
We're absolutely obsessed with his embroidered, beaded, fairy-princess frocks that combine old and new, classic and on-trend, so perfectly that we can't help but want to wear it all.
See the designer's spring '13 lookbook here.