How To Get That Vintage Look For Way Less

Between Reformation, Réalisation Par, Rouje, and Christy Dawn, you're probably going crazy stalking pretty, vintage-inspired wares on Instagram (if you're anything like us, that is). These social media-famous brands boast the perfect floral dresses, linen shirts, tailored trousers, and silk tops that are trending hard right now. So, what if we told you one online shop was ticking all those boxes, but at a lesser cost?
Bird On A Wire Vintage — yes, yet another vintage shop we found on Instagram — is worth the follow. Between its basket bags, button-up shirts just begging to be tied into crop tops, and one-of-a-kind dresses, it's basically selling the original versions of all the pieces you're currently coveting. Though the prices are in pounds (meaning f you're in the US, they're a bit higher than they appear), they still can't be beat. $29 for a top or $34 for a dress? We consider that a major win, especially when most pieces from the brands above cost $100+.
Ahead, we've rounded up a few items no one else will have. Since there's only one of each piece, you'll have to move fast — because once it's sold out, it's gone forever.