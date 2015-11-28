If you've ever stumbled across YouTuber Tati Westbrook (GlamLifeGuru), you know that the girl takes her beauty products very seriously. The L.A.-based beauty vlogger goes hardcore in her product reviews, sharing every juicy detail of her experience — the good and the bad. So, when I found out that Westbrook helped Birchbox formulate its new line of color cosmetics, Love of Color (or, LOC for short), I was beyond excited. I knew anything Westbrook touched would a) have incredible color payoff and b) would last from dawn 'til dusk. And I needed that stuff in my life, ASAP.
The entire makeup line is expertly curated, but the star players are definitely the lipsticks. The creamy, matte formula offers rich, opaque pigment in a single swipe. That might sound like a recipe for disaster when it comes to application, but because of the product's thin, twist-up packaging, it's really easy to draw within the lines (no lip liner needed).
At first, I was shocked that the collection only had three lipstick shades, but after wearing them for a few weeks, I realized these are the only three shades I really need for fall. "Glam Life," a deep raspberry color, has quickly become my go-to autumn hue; it's bright enough to bring some life to my face, but deep enough to pass as a vampy lip color. The other two, "Wildest Dreams," (a cool-toned red) and "First Kiss" (a peachy-beige nude) are great for every other day of the week — say, when you want to go classic (red lip, black dress?) or smoky (bold eyes, nude lip?).
I could easily live off of these three lip colors alone and not feel limited by my options. Okay, I will admit that every now and then, I find myself aching for a fuchsia shade. But hey, this is Birchbox's first foray into cosmetics — and there's always summer, right?
LOC Vibrant Matte Lipstick, $8, available at Birchbox.
