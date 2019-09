When a makeup artist notes "femme fatale" as an inspiration, the result is normally pretty predictable: heavy eyeliner and a red lip. But Nick Barose doesn't play by the beauty rules. (To wit: He's the man normally behind Lupita Nyong'o's show-stoppingly bright makeup.) Which is exactly why we had to check in with him for all the details on actress Krysten Ritter's soft, yet still dramatic, beauty look at the New York series premiere party for her new project, Jessica Jones.Instead of using the usual shades, Barose selected soft colors that are perfectly suited for the actress' fair complexion. "Winged liner and bold lips is a classic film noir combination, but the unusual, dark-amethyst tone of the lips adds modern edge to it," Barose told us. Here, he gives us all the details.