When a makeup artist notes "femme fatale" as an inspiration, the result is normally pretty predictable: heavy eyeliner and a red lip. But Nick Barose doesn't play by the beauty rules. (To wit: He's the man normally behind Lupita Nyong'o's show-stoppingly bright makeup.) Which is exactly why we had to check in with him for all the details on actress Krysten Ritter's soft, yet still dramatic, beauty look at the New York series premiere party for her new project, Jessica Jones.
Instead of using the usual shades, Barose selected soft colors that are perfectly suited for the actress' fair complexion. "Winged liner and bold lips is a classic film noir combination, but the unusual, dark-amethyst tone of the lips adds modern edge to it," Barose told us. Here, he gives us all the details.
After applying Ritter's foundation (Cle de Peau Foundation in O 10, if you were curious), Barose dusted her T-zone with translucent powder. Then, he reached for Shu Uemura Tint in Gelato in Street Rose 04, applying the color to just the apples of her cheeks.
"The eye look is dramatic, but not complicated," Barose told us. "I used a black gel liner on her upper lash line, then added a bit of shimmery, pewter-gray eyeshadow on the outer corners of her eyes." (Barose used Urban Decay's Super Saturated Liner and Gucci's Mono Shadow in Anthracite.) Two coats of mascara finished Ritter's eyes.
"The lipstick is my favorite dark color this fall," Barose says about this Dolce & Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick in Amethyst. He applied one coat, and then used the brand's Lip Liner in Desire 14 to deepen the outline of Ritter's lips.
