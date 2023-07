This Beloved Japanese Drugstore Sunscreen Is Finally Available On Amazon

The Japanese sunscreen has gained a cult following online, thanks to its unique gel-cream texture (which won’t break you out , BTW) and the fact that it’s invisible on all skin tones. Until now, it wasn’t sold outside of Japan (I, myself, have brought back several bottles for savvy friends), and if you simply couldn’t bear to be without it, you’d have to take a chance on purchasing it from a third-party seller. (Which, we don't recommend .) Now, the famed sunscreen is officially up and running on Amazon , and *cue confetti*, we’ve even got an exclusive discount code to sweeten the deal.