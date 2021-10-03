Fakes & Bad Batches: Don’t Be A Victim Of Online Beauty Scammers

Dr Fabusiwa hits home the importance of choosing first-party sellers when beauty shopping. "This is where your favourite skincare brands sell directly to websites, such as Amazon," she said. "The brand has the same standards to uphold and therefore there is a level of credibility and safety there." Dr Fabusiwa said there is no real way to assure safety when buying from a third-party seller whose name you do not recognise. She suggests reading reviews before making any purchases. "See what other buyers thought of the product and learn from their experiences," she said. Look for good, trustworthy reviews which detail the buying experience, how long it took for the product to arrive, whether it came intact and as described, and if the purchaser was happy with the quality of the product, including packaging, texture, smell and efficacy. Before you get to the checkout, it's imperative to read up on the seller's refund policy, too. "Check expiry dates and that the seal is in place," adds Dr Fabusiwa. "It's important to review the product and make sure that it hasn't been tampered with." If you believe it has, you are well within your rights to take this up with the third-party seller but be aware that they might not always be helpful.