5 Women On Different Salaries Reveal How Much They Spend On Skincare

From splashing out on Botox to wistful browsing around your local Boots, it’s likely your skincare splurges are fairly bank balance dependent. Of course, a hefty price tag doesn’t always mean a better product (take The Ordinary or The Inkey List, for example) but some skincare heavyweights are undeniably worth the investment.
If you've ever been curious about what others spend their money on when it comes to skincare, look no further. Ahead, we spoke to five women across the UK on incomes from £14,000 to £100,000, to find out their skincare secrets. Here's every product they use on a daily basis.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.