Billy Eichner has been busy. When he's not tweeting about the current political climate, getting into fights over Meryl Streep's merits, or spurring one of the hottest memes of the summer, the Emmy-nominated actor hams it up for the camera in two wildly different shows: American Horror Story: Apocalypse and Billy on the Street, both of which are officially back on air as of last night. While AHS attempts to link past seasons together, Billy on the Street will ask some of the most hard-hitting questions of our time, starting with cinema darling Emma Stone.
In the season kick-off, Eichner hits the streets of New York with Stone to get to the bottom of one of life's biggest mysteries: Why the hell doesn't she have an Instagram account?
"You don't have an Instagram?" one fan asked. "Why not? How do you keep in touch with the latest things? ...Everything and everyone is on there. Will Smith just made an Instagram!"
She's right! Will Smith does have an Instagram account, and it's hilarious. Emma Stone, you, too could be participating in the "In My Feelings" challenge on top of a building!
Another fan put things a little more bluntly: "You need to make an Instagram ... to show people where you are, obviously." Obviously.
As much as we'd love to see Stone's #OOTD posts, she provided a good reason for why she's not on the 'gram.
"It makes me so crazy to look at social media," she told Elle magazine a couple years back. "When you see people like, 'This is the best life ever! I couldn't be happier,' you're like, 'Shut up, that is not true.' Not everything comes together in the best way ever, every day. It just doesn't. Even when your dream you set out for comes true, it's not always perfect... That's not the reality of life."
Doesn't seem like Eichner's first mission this season was successful, but not to fear. He's got seven more opportunities to make guest stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, and Kate McKinnon see the light.
See a clip from Eichner's adventures with Stone below:
