Raising the bar for Instagram bloggers everywhere, Beyoncé has been serving up curated #OOTD posts on her grid – no captions required, no event necessary, soundtrack optional – for the last year. And she never posts just one single photo, the Queen has angles. She's truly mastered what it means to have an aesthetic, even if she won't give us even the slightest hint at her new album or a look into her off-duty life (unless you count fabulous island vacations). And while Bey's Insta is far from the casual cuteness of our meme-filled feed, we keep double-tapping because she gives us fashion and beauty inspiration to add to our saved collection.