Story from Living

A Guide To Your Dreamiest Sleep Ever

Elizabeth Buxton
Photo: Courtesy of Casper.
Catching Zs, snoozing, getting some shut-eye, conking out, beauty rest, or whatever you want to call it, sleep is an essential part of life — a part that we can never seem to get enough of. As we've aged out of the youthful pulling-all-nighters days, our abilities to sleep soundly have become somewhat compromised. In short, our once ripped PTFO-muscle is now more of an elusive mythic superpower that we're constantly struggling to remaster. And that's exactly why we've crafted a guide to aid fellow troubled snoozers on their journeys to recapturing Zs.
Because sleep solutions are not one size fits all and the sheer amount of available support products out there is vast, we curated the all-encompassing, ergonomic hit-list ahead —spanning the best in memory foam mattresses to hemp-infused wellness goods, thermoregulating sheets to pajama sets, and atmosphere-enhancing gadgets to shut-eye specific literature. Each of the top-reviewed products ahead is specially designed to provide sound sleep, so scroll on to shop yourself in the direction of dreams.
The Good: Hemp-Infused Sleep Patch
This transdermal patch (placed on the wrist) packs natural sleep aid power with premium hemp and melatonin to help promote deeper, more relaxed snoozes.
The Good Patch
Hemp-infused Nite Nite Patch
$12.00
The Good: Glow Lamp
Casper's newest product in sleep innovation focuses on bedroom ambiance — the Glow lamp promotes healthier sleep patterns by intuitively syncing with circadian rhythms to provide strategic bedtime, wake-up, and in-between light levels.
Casper
The Glow Light
$89.00
The Good: A Reputable Sleep Manual
This New York Times bestseller comes from the sound-sleeping mind of Matthew Walker, UC Berkeley’s director of the Center for Human Sleep Science — it provides a full and informative exploration of sleep's powerful potential described as, "Clear-eyed, fascinating, and accessible, Why We Sleep is a crucial and illuminating book."
Matthew Walker PhD
Why We Sleep
$11.55
The Good: Sleep Skin Serum
The key to unlocking your best beauty sleep is a few drops of this cult-favorite serum away — crafted from a blend of retinol, blue tansy, and German chamomile essential oils, Luna works to deliver even-toned, luminous, and more youthful-looking skin while you slumber.
Sunday Riley
Luna Sleeping Night Oil
$55.00
The Good: Ergonomic Sleep Sound Pillow
A hi-tech pillow built by a team of biomedical engineers and industrial designers, the Pilo combines supportive memory foam with built-in sound speakers to create a gentle acoustic and whisper-quality sound field for calming sleep accompaniment.
Philo
Ergonomic Smart Music Sleep Pillow
$199.99
The Good: Linen Sheet Set
The recent linen sheet resurgence is more than just a millennial trend, super-soft bedding is woven with breathability in mind for a more temperature-regulated sleep.
Brooklinen
Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (full)
$564.00$423.00
The Good: Sleep Glasses
Who'd have thought we'd need glasses for a better snooze? Quay's Blue Light filtering frames are not only stylish, but the specially-crafted lenses also provide Blue-Light filtration to cut down digital light headaches, and eye strain for optimal undisturbed slumbers.
Quay Australia
Song Bird Blue Light Filtering Frames
$60.00
The Good: Sleep Tea
This cheeky tea was specially formulated for troubled sleepers suffering from insomnia, anxiety, or stress — the Tangerine Dream blend promotes pre-bedtime relaxation and calm.
Hey Girl Tea
Bedtime Tea For Stress & Anxiety Relief
$25.00$17.98
The Good: White Noise Machine
This top-rated white noise machine boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 7,000 reviews, starting at and not ending with: "This sound machine has literally changed my life. The sleep with this machine is like nothing I have ever experienced." The gadget offers up to ten fan sounds along with ten ambient noise variations (white, pink, and brown noise) with precise volume controls to help tune out disruptive sounds for a sounder sleep.
Adaptive Sound Technologies
High Fidelity White Noise Machine
$49.95$34.97
The Good: Nap Spray
Powerfully calming herbs work together in this natural sleep-support spray — and according to a clinical study of 100 regular nap-takers, "After using sleep power™ nap spray to nap, 93% felt they performed better mentally and physically...".
This Works
Sleep Power™ Nap Spray (50 Ml.)
$42.00
The Good: Sleep Support + Heartburn Relief Gummies
These melatonin and Alka Seltzer-packed gummies not only wield dual-purpose benefits for sufferers of both heartburn and restless sleep, but they also come highly recommended as one of our top Amazon hidden gem purchases.
Alka Seltzer
Heartburn Relief + Sleep Support Gummies (...
$22.96
The Good: Memory Foam Mattress
Memory foam has disrupted the mattress industry with specialized materials engineered to provide contour body support and improved air circulation — and Nectar's top-rated (“I didn’t know what a good night’s sleep really meant until I bought my Nectar mattress and platform. BEST. SLEEP. EVER.”) model promises a 100% happiness guarantee for full refunds up to an entire year after purchasing.
Nectar
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (queen)
$824.00$699.00
The Good: Thermoregulating Pajama Set
Not all PJs are created equal — and this stylish set of washable silk with thermoregulating benefits to help maintain a comfortable body temp while sleeping proves it.
Lunya
Washable Silk Tee Set
$198.00
The Good: Sleep Support Supplement
Effortlessly grab those Beauty Zs with a bottle of HUM's sleep-support supplements, made from a vegetarian blend of natural melatonin and vitamin B6.
Hum
Beauty Zzzz Sleep Support Supplement
$10.00
The Good: Body Pillow
Give your body the extra sleep support it deserves with a horseshoe-shaped, full-body pillow that's crafted to conform to your shape for breathable comfort all night long.
Leachco
Snoogle Total Body Pillow
$59.99
The Good: Sleep Essential Oil Blend
Drop this soothing blend of sage, copaiba, and lavender oil into a bedside diffuser or onto your wrists and temples for sleep-scent aid — the Amazon's Choice buy is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 4,000 reviews: "Can't say enough good things about this blend. Truly helps me sleep...and I've a long history of insomnia. So you know I've tried lots of things...Will be buying this high quality oil again for diffusing. Great value too!"
Healing Solutions
Good Sleep Essential Night Oil
$8.99$8.53
The Good: Light-Therapy Alarm Clock
These clocks work by using a gradually-brightening light (instead of or in conjunction with sound) to simulate sunlight for a natural sleep to waking process — this model combines five natural sound options with 20 different brightness settings that reviewers describe as an entirely gentle wake-up experience.
Philips
Wake-up Light Alarm Clock
$137.99
The Good: Hybrid Pillow
The decision between soft down or firmer foam can be befuddling, which is why this hybrid pillow from Leesa is our supportive sleep solution — adjustable and reversible with down-like quilted pockets and ventilated-gel layers, this product provides the best of both pillow worlds for more customized and consistent comfort.
Leesa
Hybrid Pillow
$125.00$99.00
The Good: Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Mask
Thermoregulated sleep gear doesn't stop at PJs — try outfitting your head too with a silk mask and pillowcase set that's also designed to reduce damaging friction on skin and hair during sleep.
Slip
Silk Pillowcase And Eye Mask Set
$119.00
The Good: Breathable Comforter
This washable comforter is crafted in the U.S. from a blend of soft and light wool that's ideal for creating a comfortably breathable sleep environment while still keeping you cozy and warm.
Nest Bedding
Washable Wool Comforter (queen)
$299.00
