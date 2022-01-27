Depending on your partner, the act of talking about the relationship itself might not be something that comes easily. While these decks are ultimately supposed to be a fun, modern way to spark meaningful conversations, the truth is that it can be very vulnerable to answer these — especially if there is past trauma in the relationship. That's not to say that there aren't any fun, sexy questions in the mix — "Describe our first kiss" brought some of the best memories we've shared — but it's definitely something to keep in mind before diving in. I, an avid journaler and professional over-sharer, have always been comfortable expressing my emotions. On the other hand, my more mercurial partner has always been more guarded with feelings and therefore can struggle with being as candid. With that being so, it meant so much more to me when he was able to open up with every card.