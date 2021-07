Call it another drop in the pond of 2021's design-forward household utilities (ahem, eco-friendly and internet-famous cookware ), but there's been a sudden surge of brands — like Windmill and July (so trendy, it completely sold out) — exclusively dedicated to making very attractive air conditioners. On top of a silhouette so unencumbered it borders on invisible, this recent class of what we're calling "the status AC" matches its beauty with brains; designed to be more energy-efficient and eco-friendly than its prehistoric predecessors, equipped with features that make it easier to install, faster-cooling, and air-purifying. (More on this to come with an in-depth review of how the gadgets pass real-life inspection inside hot city apartments.) Below, take a longing gaze at four of the best looking window air conditioners to catch our eyes, well, ever — along with some enthusiastic feedback from the very cool (in both senses of the word) customers who bought them. The dark days of shutting off thunderous ACs during Zoom meetings and hiding unsightly units behind curtains are behind us.