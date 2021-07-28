It comes as no surprise that Amazon — the online retailer selling literally everything — has many wedding gowns and dresses sprinkled into its digital mix. What is surprising, however, is the number of real-life brides who actually stan these cheap (and Prime-shipping-deliverable) styles instead of shunning them.
Case in point: A friend who bought her wedding gown on Amazon told me, “I didn’t want my dress to stress me out, so I got it on Amazon — I think it was around $100, shipped in two days, and at the end of the night I jumped in a pool with it on.” Another married friend who bought their wedding dress on Amazon shared a similar sentiment: “I wanted to have a chill backyard wedding, so Amazon made sense. All I needed was a simple and cheap outfit that I could dance and sweat in. I even spilled wine on myself and it was fine.”
We sourced a few of the best wedding dresses on Amazon ahead — according to the reviewers who actually wore them at their own weddings, bridal showers, and [insert other fancy affairs]. Whether you’re looking for a chic white dress on the affordable end or simply need an easy wardrobe change for the reception, consider one of these pre-vetted options to help you tie the knot.
