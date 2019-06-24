Story from Tech

The Best Waterproof Speakers To Take To The Beach This Summer

Anabel Pasarow
It's summertime and the living is easy, until the speaker falls into the pool and the new Jo Bros album ceases to play, rendering your pool party silent. (The horror!)
But have no fear — waterproof speakers are here! You can dunk them, splash them, balance them on a raft whilst you float, build a sandcastle alongside them — we're not judging. Ahead, these are our fave affordable waterproof speakers. Perfect for throwing in your beach bag, along with a beach towel. Because no pool or beach day is complete without some tunage. And if the tide gets high, no sweat.
