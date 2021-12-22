9 Warming Lubricants To Heat Up Chilly Winter Nights

The weather outside may be frightful, but here's something delightful to add to your sex life: Warming lubes. Even if you don't use lube on the reg, it can lowkey transform your sex life, whether that's with a partner or solo. And if you're looking to indulge in some temperature play, warming lubricants can be a great place to start.
Warming lubricants can increase arousal by increasing blood flow, and for some, that can significantly up the ante on pleasure. Still, some people might just find them plain uncomfortable. If you're just getting started, you might want to pick one with a gentle warming sensation to ease yourself into it.
And if you just want to know whether or not they'll work for you, give it a shot with nine of the best warming lubes we've rounded up ahead.
