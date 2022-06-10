14 Unique Father’s Day Gifts For The Worst Joke-Teller You Know

Funny enough, the most normal thing a dad can do is be a complete weirdo (who makes you question your genetic makeup). When he's not starring in the most embarrassing moments of your life, he's telling the worst jokes you've ever heard or doing the nerdiest things you've ever seen. So, come June, it's only right we present them with the most unique Father's Day gifts to match their utterly eccentric personalities.
We don't know why fatherhood transforms even the most sophisticated men into lovable cornballs, but we do have an idea of what puts a smile on their faces. T-Rex tape dispensers, adult Lego sets, fancy olive oil duos, and more niche products floating around the web make the absolute best Father's Day gifts — and we curated a whole list of the best of the best finds. If you're in need of some Father's Day-gifting guidance this year, you've come to the right place. Scroll on and discover the best unique gifts for dads, ahead.
