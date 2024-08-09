The Best Things R29 Editors Bought Last Month — All Under $100

And just like that, we’ve reached the final weeks of summer. July was a veritable blur of sales — Prime Day! Nordstrom Anniversary! — and our editors wouldn’t be the online shopping experts we are if we didn’t leave with a few choice purchases of our own. In addition to stellar deals (some of which you can still shop), Refinery29 staffers snapped up some late-summer finds like heeled sandals and SPF-infused lip balm to take us through this transitional time of year. August, just as the Taylor Swift song goes, tends to slip away into a moment in time, and before we know it, we’ll be abuzz with all things back to school, fall fashion, and cozy season related.
We haven’t even mentioned the best part: All of these editor-vetted finds clock in at under $100, making them affordable enough to not totally break the bank, while generally being better quality than what you’d snap up at a fast-fashion store. As with any product recommendation, budget or expensive, we believe in smart investments — not shopping to scratch an itch or avoid FOMO. (Although, there may be some truth in the adage that nothing haunts us like the good vintage we don’t take home with us.)
Whether you’re looking for a new lip gloss to try, versatile shoes to wear with anything in your closet, or something else entirely, we hope you’ll find it in our latest batch of monthly favorites. Without further ado, click ahead to shop our editors’ standout under-$100 purchases from last month, spanning across fashion, beauty, home, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
