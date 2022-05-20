Excuse me for tooting our, the R29 Shopping team's, own horn, but we really do know how to pick 'em. And by "'em," I mean under-$100 finds. Blame it on our daily duties as internet scavengers or the fact we live, laugh, love all things e-commerce, but our monthly unhinged shopping habits are inevitable. This month the items in the Shopping team's glorified bank statement are some of the kookiest — from chic dog-mom coasters to a queer tarot deck.
Our VP of Affiliate daringly carted a pack of hermit crab shells to repurpose as dangly earrings. Even yours truly stole a pair of Command strip broom grippers from my very own parents' house. Of course, we also dabbled in some sophisticated essentials like quality plain white tees, Old Navy activewear, and a pack of VapoRub (sign of the times).
Scroll on as we journey through an impressive collection of editors' picks from the past 30 days. Prepare to raise a couple of eyebrows, roll an eye or two, and fill your online shopping cart to the brim.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.