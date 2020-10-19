15 Tie-Dye Gifts So Cool, You’ll Want To Keep Them For Yourself

Nothing hits quite like tie-dye. Call us biased (where the Dead Heads at?), but what other practice can be traced from ancient Asia to the stages of Woodstock and every single matching set of 2020's sweatsuits? There’s just no motif that straddles such a wide breadth of kaleidoscopic energy — which is exactly what makes it such a cool way to elevate gift-giving this holiday season. Think about it: a pillow sham, face mask, and hoodie are all pretty boring UNTIL you slap some swirlies on it.