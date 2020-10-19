15 Tie-Dye Gifts So Cool, You’ll Want To Keep Them For Yourself

Nothing hits quite like tie-dye. Call us biased (where the Dead Heads at?), but what other practice can be traced from ancient Asia to the stages of Woodstock and every single matching set of 2020's sweatsuits? There’s just no motif that straddles such a wide breadth of kaleidoscopic energy — which is exactly what makes it such a cool way to elevate gift-giving this holiday season. Think about it: a pillow sham, face mask, and hoodie are all pretty boring UNTIL you slap some swirlies on it.
It’s a classic move and one that has been on the ever-rising rebound in recent years. Why? Culturally and politically, we’re at a boiling point with so many parallels to the 1960s and 1970s (aka eras in which tie-dye was the unofficial dissent craft). These days, it’s been the star of high-fashion runways and our quarantine shopping carts (bless you, Amazon goddesses) alike. In 2020, it feels like there’s a tie-dye mood for everyone: for the trendy babes with tiny sunglasses; for the chic shibori minimalists; for the skate-park kids; for the pastel lovers; for the hippies at heart. Whether you’re seeking home goods, accessories, DIY tie-dye kits, scrunchies, athleisure, or a vibey basketball (what, have you still not watched The Last Dance?!), we’ve got you covered with 15 dyed treasures that would make Jerry proud.
