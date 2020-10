15 Tie-Dye Gifts So Cool, You’ll Want To Keep Them For Yourself

It’s a classic move and one that has been on the ever-rising rebound in recent years. Why? Culturally and politically, we’re at a boiling point with so many parallels to the 1960s and 1970s (aka eras in which tie-dye was the unofficial dissent craft). These days, it’s been the star of high-fashion runways and our quarantine shopping carts (bless you, Amazon goddesses) alike. In 2020, it feels like there’s a tie-dye mood for everyone: for the trendy babes with tiny sunglasses; for the chic shibori minimalists; for the skate-park kids; for the pastel lovers; for the hippies at heart. Whether you’re seeking home goods , accessories, DIY tie-dye kits, scrunchies, athleisure, or a vibey basketball (what, have you still not watched The Last Dance ?!), we’ve got you covered with 15 dyed treasures that would make Jerry proud.