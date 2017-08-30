8 L.A. Thrift Stores You Can Actually Score At

Update: This post was originally published on July 31, 2016.
Seeing as L.A. has no shortage of quality shopping, it should come as no surprise that the thrift scene is equally on-point. To make your life a little easier, we’ve gone and done the dirty work, rounding up the best places to score a serious steal around town.
Ahead, our short list of go-to locales and what to keep your eye on. And, dear readers, we know you've got style in spades: If our list has overlooked your tried-and-true fave, don’t be shy — share it!