Dana Covit
Shopping
8 L.A. Thrift Stores You Can Actually Score At
Dana Covit
Aug 30, 2017
Movies
What Love Will Look Like In The Future, According To These 9 Movies
Dana Covit
Jul 12, 2016
Los Angeles
15 Fall Must-Haves To Buy Now
Dana Covit
Jul 29, 2013
Shopping
A Perfect 10! Los Feliz Shop Weltenbuerger Dives Into Footwear
Los Feliz shop Weltenbuerger is a one-stop-shop for perking up your design cred. Featuring the clothing, art, and jewelry designs of local creators, as
by
Dana Covit
Food & Drinks
4 Lip-Smackin' Recipes To Make Summer Cooking A Cinch!
We first really took notice of Lani Trock at an opening of an L.A. pop-up some months back, where the photographer was busy snapping candids of pretty
by
Dana Covit
Shopping
Print Wonderful: An L.A. Artist Collabs On A Summer Collection
L.A.-based artist Brooke Reidt is teaching us a thing or two about collaboration. The abstract painter recently teamed up with Element to create a capsule
by
Dana Covit
Shopping
Year Of The Sneaker: 20 Super Cute Styles Your Closet Is Craving
Excuse us while we say this loud and proud: We are full-on ecstatic that sneakers are back in the game. Sure, sneakerheads have long touted the cool
by
Dana Covit
Makeup
L.A.'s Super-Gorg SoKo Dishes Her Tips For That Carefree, French ...
We like it when criminally gorgeous girls are down-to-earth and totally BFF-worthy, too — you know, the type to admit that when they're feeling down,
by
Dana Covit
Shopping
Take The Plunge! Fall Head Over Heels For These Vintage Wedding D...
Hear those wedding bells off in the distance? If you’re tying the knot anytime soon, our guess is that they are ringing loud and clear. Add to the mix
by
Dana Covit
Shopping
Spice Up The White! Espionage’s Taylor King Shares 3 Perfect Summ...
When we imagine spending time under the summer sun, we’re usually wearing one thing, and one thing only: a perfect, carefree white dress. Nothing says
by
Dana Covit
Fashion
An L.A. Etsy Shop Gets Interactive In Bunch Mag's Dreamy Lookbook
We love it when local talent joins together to produce inspiring work in this big sprawl of a city — it kind of makes our hearts sing. So, when we saw
by
Dana Covit
Los Angeles
Black Magic: 15 Black Dresses For One Smokin' Hot Summer
Ever since Ms. Golightly wandered the city streets in her perfect black sheath and pearls, women everywhere have worshipped the everlasting ease and class
by
Dana Covit
Designers
Jenni Kayne Resort '14 Unites Rococo With Minimalism, Magic Unfolds
We never thought we'd see the day when a Jenni Kayne collection would feature hip-length gold chains... and we really mean chains — there are piles of
by
Dana Covit
Shopping
L.A., We've Got The Goods To Show Your Pop Some Love This Father'...
You got all of your style and sass from dad, right? We knew it. With Dads are the Original Hipsters still giving us giggles on the reg, it's no secret
by
Dana Covit
Los Angeles
Yes, Please: 24 Earrings We’re Clearing Out Our Jewelry Boxes For
In the past, earrings had been slighted to pre-Cinderella's Royal Ball status in the jewelry fam. We can't really put our finger on the reason, except to
by
Dana Covit
Stores
Shop Talk: HeyBillie Visits Silverlake's En Soie, We Learn The Ar...
L.A. is bursting with seriously amazing retail spaces — so much so that sometimes, we find ourselves wondering, wistfully, if we might be able to move
by
Dana Covit
Los Angeles
The New Wren Lookbook is Pure Eden (Plus, An R29 Exclusive Discou...
Simply put, Wren knocks our (patterned) socks off. Designer Melissa Coker has had our hearts for a long time running with her sublimely easy pieces in
by
Dana Covit
Makeup
1 Hot, New Lippie, 4 Awesome Summer Outfits
We’re serious fans of anything that can take an outfit from zero to hero. And, while we usually look to accessories – that amazing new necklace or
by
Dana Covit
Designers
It's Just "Band of Outsiders" Now — No Longer 'Boy' or 'Girl'
What's in a name? Well, for a major fashion label, it can mean quite a bit. Band of Outsiders has decided to drop the 'Girl' and 'Boy' labels that have
by
Dana Covit
Los Angeles
Hello, Sick Summer Ride! Venice-Based Solé Makes Every Flavor Bic...
You know that little jolt of happiness you get while choosing your favorite flavor and toppings combo at your neighborhood froyo spot? We totally get it
by
Dana Covit
Home
Clean Out! A Redesign Pro Shows Us How to Make Over Our Closets
You know how they say the eyes are the window to the soul? Well, we think closets are the doors to the heart, and nothing weighs as heavily as a frantic,
by
Dana Covit
Events
Hot Child In The City! Here's How You SHOULD Spend Summer In L.A.
Summertime is practically synonymous with bursting-from-the-seams fun. And sure, concerts and cookouts already pepper our iCals, but sometimes, that roll
by
Dana Covit
Shopping
Exclusive Look! Indigo E-Commerce Delights on Current/Elliott's N...
We've been big time fans of denim powerhouse Current/Elliott's classic Americana cuts and styles for awhile now (and, we're in great company alongside
by
Dana Covit
Home
Loads Of Light & Green — Home Visit With A Rad Silverlake Landsca...
Some things we like most about L.A.: Ample sunshine, spacious apartments (take that, NYC), the ever-blooming plantlife around the city, and creative,
by
Dana Covit
Street Style
Brains And Style! The Coveteur Visits NYT Best-Selling Author, Ke...
Canadian-born, L.A.-dwelling Kelly Oxford is a serious fashion gal. Isabel Marant sneaker wedges, check. Technicolor Dannijo jewels, double check. But,
by
Dana Covit
Los Angeles
Mystery and Intrigue in Rachel Comey's New Swim Lookbook
In Rachel Comey's new swim 2013 lookbook, photographer/model/muse Willy Somma plays a game of name-that-L.A.-locale, and the result is a beautiful,
by
Dana Covit
Los Angeles
Legs For Days — 15 Miniskirts To Flaunt And Flatter
Been hiking Topanga every weekend? Got the gams to prove it? You go, girl! Now, show 'em off. When these L.A. temperatures spike, there’s no denying the
by
Dana Covit
Tinseltown
Excited For The Weekend? A Warm-Weather Party That Sets The Bar W...
Some people just have it, and Bri Emery of design and lifestyle blog, designlovefest is one of those lucky gals. Our full awareness of Emery's magical
by
Dana Covit
Los Angeles
The Ultimate Beach Style Guide: 15 Essentials For L.A.'s Top Spots
Summertime and the livin' is easy...that's the goal of the season! Lucky for us, L.A. boasts enough beautiful beaches — from the South Bay to Zuma —
by
Dana Covit
Designers
Planet Blue's Steamy Summer Lookbook Has Us California Dreamin'
Malibu born-and-bred boutique Planet Blue is kind of the unofficial arbiter of California style, so of course, that same laid-back, casually glam
by
Dana Covit
