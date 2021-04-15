18 Excellent Things You Can (Surprisingly) Score At Kohl’s

It’s no secret that we, the R29 Shopping team, thrive on discovering overlooked destinations with surprisingly quality goods at affordable price points. We also leave no stone unturned when it comes to probing deep inventories for the stock that’s actually worth your hard-earned coin. (Just peep our exposition on H&M’s elusive bestsellers or our treatises on Amazon's hidden gems.) The latest retailer in the crosshairs of our product-laser beam? Kohl’s.
While you may think of this department store as another ho-hum destination for drab discountables, think again; the Wisconsin-based retailer boasts everything from reader-beloved brands (Nike, Levi’s, No7, La Roche-Posay) to under-the-radar cult-faves (Weleda, Elizabeth & James, People of Color). There are also unexpected goodies, too, like a top-rated woven flamingo planter and some TikTok-approved yoga flares with over 400 reviews. Curious? Scroll or click on to see some of the other worth-it purchases we found hidden in plain sight.
