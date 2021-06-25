If Your Dress-Fatigue Is Real, Give Jumpsuits A Try

By now, our dress-expertise (dress-pertise?) is real. We’ve spent the better part of June curating all the best sheaths we could possibly shimmy into, and we’re beginning to wonder if there’s anything else out there that offers the ease and breeze out of our favorite frocks but in a silhouette that’s ready to spring into action — like, for example, a jumpsuit. This similarly one-and-done piece boasts all the prettiness and presence of a dress but gives the wearer space to engage in pant-friendly activities like bike-riding and picnic-blanket-sitting.
So, if your closet is already full to the brim of twirly tiered frocks; gauzy, ankle-length maxis, and every one of the internet’s best-selling summer dresses; we suggest taking the jumpsuit out for a spin. The world of one-piece outfits holds everything from cheerfully-printed, party-ready pieces to lightweight, lounge-able styles, along with the utility-chic denim boilersuit or two. Give your dresses a frockin’ break and find your wardrobe-workhorse jumpsuit for the summer ahead.
