You've got your makeup brushes, your hair brushes, and, of course, your toothbrush. (And, if you're really organized, maybe you even have them meticulously sorted by type, size, and color.) But did you know there's an entirely different category of bristles that you might not be paying attention to, but should? We're talking skin-care brushes — and they're actually pretty genius.
Ahead, find five brushes that are specifically designed with skin care (face and body) in mind. You probably never knew you needed them, but after a few swirls, you may wonder how you ever applied self-tanner without one.
