The Best Spring Shoe Trends For Every Sign

If there's one advantage to winter, it's that the weather tends to dictate your style choices. Meaning, you don't have to toil away wondering if you should go with the little black boots or the little black boots. But as soon as those temperatures start to rise, we're open to a world of choice. Think: satin slides to show off your latest pedicure hue, tropical-splashed sneakers that won't get ruined in the snow, pearl-bedazzled espadrilles that work for day and night, plus a parade of other trendy possibilities. At this rate, even the most decisive folks would shudder to choose just one.