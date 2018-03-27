The Best Spring Shoe Trends For Every Sign

If there's one advantage to winter, it's that the weather tends to dictate your style choices. Meaning, you don't have to toil away wondering if you should go with the little black boots or the little black boots. But as soon as those temperatures start to rise, we're open to a world of choice. Think: satin slides to show off your latest pedicure hue, tropical-splashed sneakers that won't get ruined in the snow, pearl-bedazzled espadrilles that work for day and night, plus a parade of other trendy possibilities. At this rate, even the most decisive folks would shudder to choose just one.
That's why we're offering a little guidance à la your zodiac sign. We teamed with one of Instagram's resident astrology experts, @cancer__mood, to break down the style preferences of each sign and match them with an on-point new arrival from Kenneth Cole. Whether that's a studded sandal for a badass Scorpio or a sleek mule for smart and stylish Virgos, see the 12 spot-on pairs that are cosmically aligned ahead.