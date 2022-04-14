Ever since our phones stopped auto-deleting the extra "makeup" from "no-makeup makeup," many of us accepted the phrase as not only a much-discussed trend, but also a lifestyle choice. And it's one that most of us fully embrace — if only on work-from-home days.
It makes sense: Skin looks fresh with less coverage, but your options for showing your best barefaced look tend to rely on some amount of foundation or concealer, which, as you know, can feel heavy to some and require time to apply. So what are you to do if you hate foundation, but still want some coverage?
Lucky for all of us, there is plenty of face makeup out there made by like-minded brands that understand our mutual hatred and frustration with heavy foundation and offer lightweight options.
Hand-selected from Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon, all in varying degrees of coverage, the options ahead will become staples in your spring makeup routine. We promise there are no complex techniques to confuse you, just foolproof makeup that looks like anything but. After all, a truly solid no-makeup makeup routine begins (and basically ends) with the complexion.