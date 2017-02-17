13 Brands You Can Only Find At Sephora

Chances are that you can identify a certain store's black and white striped branding from a mile away, no matter how obsessed with beauty you are. Of course we're talking about the ubiquitous treasure trove that is Sephora. It's a haven for novices and pros alike, thanks to its generous sample policy, vast array of products and colors, and talented staff of makeup artists that encourage shoppers to take their time testing anything and everything. (Can you tell we're fans, too?)