11 Amazing Beauty Buys You Can Only Find At Ulta Beauty

Ever since Ulta Beauty first opened its doors in my hometown, it's been my go-to for all things hair, makeup, and skin. And while the shopping mainstay's array of both high-end and mass products makes the retailer unique, there's another reason to love the store: it has killer exclusives.
Of the thousands of products in the retailer's stock, there are dozens that can only be found at Ulta Beauty. We're talking Korean beauty masks, limited-edition Urban Decay finds, and so much more. Curious? We don't blame you. That's why we rounded up our favorite Ulta-exclusive finds. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.